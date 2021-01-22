Take time to delight in winter's wonders and let nature nurture

Ring out the grief that saps the mind,

For those that here we see no more,

Ring out the feud of rich and poor,

Ring in redress to all mankind.

With the pandemic shrinking opportunities to meet with friends, the need for some form of escape has become important. The best I can think of is a silent and simple walk through a forest, observing the work of autumn and the heartening promise of spring. There are amazing things to observe on such walks, or even in your own backyard.

Frost flowers, ice needles and wild icy blue patterns at the edges of streams; the surprisingly loud call of crows, the business-like chatter of wrens — are bits of awe and pleasure in the midst of dark times.

There are lichens, sometimes difficult to spot when the earth billows with green, that are exposed by winter. Their colors and shapes are almost fanciful, ranging from yellow and red to blue and lavender. Smokey-eye boulder lichen appears on siliceous rocks (sometimes as quartz) and when the light is right it looks like round black-edged sapphires have been scattered over the face of the flat pale gray lichen.