Take time to delight in winter's wonders and let nature nurture

Ring out, wild bells, to the wild sky,
The flying cloud, the frosty light;
The year is dying in the night;
Ring out, wild bells, and let him die.
— Alfred, Lord Tennyson, 1850
The nights are cold and silent; gone are the crickets and frogs, tucked safely into the soil waiting hints of spring.
Some nights arrive with an atmosphere so clear and crisp that it seems even a soft voice will carry to the heavens, but none are heard. Stars and moon shine with the hard bright edge of silver, reaching out for us to see and admire.
Oh, if only we lived without the ambient light of suburbia which blocks out the vast majority of stars and many of the constellations I remember from childhood.
Still, it is a fresh and glorious time. First impressions of winter may make us shiver with dark and cold, but life is full and present, needing only a little of your time to discover.
Ring out the old, ring in the new,
Ring, happy bells, across the snow:
The year is going, let him go;
Ring out the false, ring in the true.
There is an old Swedish fairy tale of the shifting seasons — Scandinavians know how to live fully with cold, though admittedly Schnapps plays a role. Old Man Winter arrives, covered with hoarfrost and with a face of purest white. All of nature was still and cold, and Winter sat on a mountain top to observe far and wide. He saw what Autumn had left and admired his work, envying Autumn’s play with colors and cool breezes. Yet Winter knew his job was to prepare the earth for the arrival of Spring, sinking vegetation into a deep slumber and hiding creatures with sheltering snow.
Humans donned fur coats and built glowing fires in the chimney. Those who had benefited from the bounty of Summer offered to those less fortunate food and warm clothing to help them through the cold and barren season. Winter showered naked tree branches and bushes with snow to keep Spring buds safe, laughing at his cleverness. Winter beamed with delight at the humans and began to place day and night in equilibrium, lifting the light a little each night until Spring arrives.
Old Winter climbed a hill and sang to the Sun that he has prepared Spring. The Sun smiled at him, and Spring appeared in a beam of sunlight. Winter and Spring talked, sharing stores of Summer and Autumn. Winter laments that he will never meet Summer yet rejoices in the work that he can only imagine. Winter fades, knowing that he will meet Autumn and Spring again, but will forever know Summer only through stories. (Adapted from Northern Lights, trans. By Selma Borg and Marie Brown, 1873)
Ring out the grief that saps the mind,
For those that here we see no more,
Ring out the feud of rich and poor,
Ring in redress to all mankind.
With the pandemic shrinking opportunities to meet with friends, the need for some form of escape has become important. The best I can think of is a silent and simple walk through a forest, observing the work of autumn and the heartening promise of spring. There are amazing things to observe on such walks, or even in your own backyard.
Frost flowers, ice needles and wild icy blue patterns at the edges of streams; the surprisingly loud call of crows, the business-like chatter of wrens — are bits of awe and pleasure in the midst of dark times.
There are lichens, sometimes difficult to spot when the earth billows with green, that are exposed by winter. Their colors and shapes are almost fanciful, ranging from yellow and red to blue and lavender. Smokey-eye boulder lichen appears on siliceous rocks (sometimes as quartz) and when the light is right it looks like round black-edged sapphires have been scattered over the face of the flat pale gray lichen.
Blackberry stems are showing off in colors of russet and purple, with their mean brown thorns, and Red Twig Dogwoods are brilliant against snow. Buds on trees and shrubs are in many shapes and colors; those of the native pink azalea are filling out in shades of green, yellow and red. Frost on the edges of leaves hugging the ground sparkle in the early morning sun.
Though quieter, the birds are around and pleasant to watch, whether or not you take time to identify them. At least in the natural world, the earth is quiet but preparing for the noisy spring-filled shades of green, shy violets, pinks and yellows. Now is a good time to watch, to listen … and to see to the needs of friends and family.
A friend recently told me that she has long had vulture visitors at their country home. After the article I wrote on vultures, she began feeding them, along with crows and other birds and now takes great delight in the once maligned vultures.
What better way to mend our souls during the pandemic than by becoming better acquainted with the natural world that surrounds and nourishes us.
Tennyson’s poem is long, but these stanzas seem a fitting end for 2020. I hope each of you have time to spend in wonder of the world, and bring some of its delight with you into everything you do. Stay safe and healthy, and here’s hoping the vaccine soon makes it’s way to us all.
Ring out a slowly dying cause,
And ancient forms of party strife;
Ring in the nobler modes of life,
With sweeter manners, purer laws.
Katherine Schlosser is an author, lecturer and self-acclaimed naturalist who welcomes comments and questions from readers at 336-855-8022 or kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com.