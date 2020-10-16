Take time to look for unusual finds in fall

Opportunities abound in autumn for finding the unusual, whether following the progression of leaves and berries from dull green to brilliant maroons, reds, yellow and golds or the softer sound of frogs who have lost the urgency of spring. You don’t have to go far to distract yourself from the daily routine.
Leaf galls, for example, those little ball-like bumps that sometimes form on leaves, enclose growing insects. I’ve noticed them, but until I saw a witch hazel cone gall, I never gave them much thought. The witch hazel cone gall has an unusual spiny shape. Some describe them as witches hats, which I suppose is appropriate for fall. The cone shapes turn from green to deep red or black. To me they look like a sputnik.
Winged aphids feasting on birch leaves fly to witch hazels to lay eggs. In spring the eggs hatch and the young aphids induce witch hazel to develop cone-shaped galls on flower buds, inside of which new aphids grow. In late summer, the aphids emerge and fly to a birch, where they feed on the leaves and another generation begins. Apparently, alternating hosts are common with aphids.
Bird watching is always entertaining, regardless of season. There have been a couple of Carolina wrens spending time in our yard, flying into the garage when the doors are left open, and into the screened porch when the opportunity presents itself. They are quite comfortable in suburban areas, nesting in old baskets left to weather outside, small bird houses stuffed with soft grasses and abandoned by other birds, or even in wreaths hanging on seldom used doors.
Carolina wrens are attractive small birds, about 5 inches long, with a buff colored abdomen and rich rusty brown wings and tail almost the color of a young red fox. An identifying feature is a prominent white stripe over their eyes. Their beak is long and slightly downward-curved, making it easy to flip through leaves on the ground or dig into dead branches in their search for food.
The males do the singing, varying from chattering to songs of two or three syllables repeated three or four times. Their song has been described as “tea-kettle, tea-kettle, tea-kettle,” “wheedle, wheedle, wheedle,” or “cheery, cheery, cheery.” I don’t hear either tea-kettle or cheery, though I listen closely for it.
The wrens can be helpful in the garden, as they consume many kinds of insects, spiders and snails—and sometimes even a tree frog. In winter they will eat suet from a feeder as well as berries and small fruits left in gardens.
Coralberry (Symphoricarpos orbiculatus) is a striking shrub native to our area. I first saw it at J.C. Raulston Arboretum in Raleigh and was lucky enough to find one for sale in their shop. Their planting was a luxurious mass of the 4-foot tall shrubs, still with their leaves on and the fruits beginning to show. It was obvious that they will spread, and they do so by long runners from the stem that root wherever they touch the soil. If your have a good spot, let them go. If not, cut them back or dig up and give to friends.
Coralberry’s mid-summer flowers are as delightful as the fruits. The tiny bell-shaped flowers, pink at the base and white at the petal tips, are in racemes of 10 to 20 flowers at the end of arching stems. They attract pollinators by the dozens. Clearwing, hummingbird and sulfur moths flock to the flowers, along with bees, wasps and other small insects. If you have deer in your area, plant them at the edges of your property as the deer love to browse them. This may keep the deer away from your other plants and save you the trouble of trimming the shrubs in spring (not a necessary task, but it won’t hurt them).
Should the plants exceed your expectations, you can cut them to the ground in autumn. They will regrow in the spring with even more branches and berries the next fall. Every four or five years you can prune it back to about 12 inches to encourage compact growth and more arching branches. Most stems are upright/arching, but some will grow along the ground, forming a new clump. The bark has appeal in winter, with remaining berries showcased along brown bark that peels into short strips.
The fruits of Coralberry are a deep pink-magenta. They contain saponin, a natural detergent that is mildly toxic to humans and animals. The birds generally leave them alone until more tasty fruits are gone, thus they are a good food source for winter.
Other berry producing plants you can add to attract pollinators and birds include Solomon’s Plume (Maianthemum racemosum) which blooms in early summer and produces red fruits at the end of arching stems in late summer. Beautyberry (Callicarpa americana) is a shrub up to 10 feet tall with leaves that turn golden in autumn just as its berries turn a brilliant purple. Winterberry (Ilex verticillata) produces masses of scarlet berries shining against barren branches in winter. You will need more than one plant for good fruit production.
Though these berries are a natural food source for birds, none of them are edible for humans.
Gardens have much to offer as the seasons change, so wander through them with an eye for the unfamiliar.
Katherine Schlosser is a lecturer, author, naturalist, and welcomes questions and comments at kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com or 336-855-8022.
