Take time to look for unusual finds in fall

Coralberry’s mid-summer flowers are as delightful as the fruits. The tiny bell-shaped flowers, pink at the base and white at the petal tips, are in racemes of 10 to 20 flowers at the end of arching stems. They attract pollinators by the dozens. Clearwing, hummingbird and sulfur moths flock to the flowers, along with bees, wasps and other small insects. If you have deer in your area, plant them at the edges of your property as the deer love to browse them. This may keep the deer away from your other plants and save you the trouble of trimming the shrubs in spring (not a necessary task, but it won’t hurt them).

Should the plants exceed your expectations, you can cut them to the ground in autumn. They will regrow in the spring with even more branches and berries the next fall. Every four or five years you can prune it back to about 12 inches to encourage compact growth and more arching branches. Most stems are upright/arching, but some will grow along the ground, forming a new clump. The bark has appeal in winter, with remaining berries showcased along brown bark that peels into short strips.

The fruits of Coralberry are a deep pink-magenta. They contain saponin, a natural detergent that is mildly toxic to humans and animals. The birds generally leave them alone until more tasty fruits are gone, thus they are a good food source for winter.