Teen leadership program helps build skills and connections

Youth Leadership Greensboro

YLG provides a small group of students a chance to study local issues that are important to the community. It’s designed for exceptional high school sophomores, junior and seniors who want the opportunity to increase their leadership skills.

The program will continue to meet in-person with all appropriate COVID-19 health and safety precautions.

YLG graduates are responsible for creating each year’s program, from choosing which topics will be explored to identifying guest speakers.

“It’s not just some adult planning that we are doing. We actually get to have a say in what we are going to do and what we are going to learn about,” said Baxter Smelzer, YLG co-chair and a Page High School senior. “It gives it an opportunity to be more engaging. If anyone knows what other kids in the program are going to want to do, it’s us.”

Past classes have explored politics, media, health, education, arts, the economy, the environment and advocacy by learning more about local businesses, nonprofits and educational organizations.

“I didn’t know there were all these things in the community,” said Mariam Reid, this school year’s YLG co-chair and a senior at UNCG Middle College.