Teen leadership program helps build skills and connections

GREENSBORO — If the pandemic has squelched your teen’s social interactions, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department may have a way to get them back making connections with friends citywide.
The department’s two programs for teenagers — Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) and Youth Leadership Greensboro (YLG) — are now accepting new members for the 2020-21 school year.
They’ve made some critical updates to provide for COVID-19-safe operations. But they will both still provide opportunities for high schoolers to learn and grow this school year.
Greensboro Youth Council
Nearly six decades old, GYC has helped shape the lives of local teens by providing them opportunities to be active members of the community through volunteer work.
Every year, GYC hosts Santa’s Workshop, a holiday toy giveaway, and Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads, a prom attire pop-up shop for teens. Both provide free items to teens and families who might not otherwise be able to afford them. Members also participate in stream cleanups and other volunteer activities during the year.
Those charitable activities, monthly interactive workshops and other GYC events are designed, managed and executed by the teenage members with guidance and support by Parks and Recreation’s adult staff.
Teens hone leadership, communication, project management and other skills — all while expanding their social circle.
“It’s a great organization that helps high school students learn valuable skills while having fun and meeting new people,” said this year’s GYC Chairwoman Iman Khan, 17, a Northern Guilford High School student.
Khan credits GYC with helping her meet a more diverse group of students than those who attend her high school. She also met one of her best friends in the group. “It’s a great way to meet kids from other schools,” she said.
GYC has transitioned to offering its monthly GYC Institute workshops and social opportunities virtually.
“We have found out ways to move them all online,” Khan said. “We have virtual game nights, a virtual movie night, too. ... This is just another way to interact with each other because we don’t have as many opportunities to do it in person. We are still here and we still care about the community.”
Teens have until Oct. 29 to join this year's GYC; apply at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GYC.
Teens do not have to be members to attend GYC Institute workshops. Upcoming workshops include sessions on applying to college and financial aid, environmental sustainability, and collaborating with others. They are free and registration is required.
Youth Leadership Greensboro
YLG provides a small group of students a chance to study local issues that are important to the community. It’s designed for exceptional high school sophomores, junior and seniors who want the opportunity to increase their leadership skills.
The program will continue to meet in-person with all appropriate COVID-19 health and safety precautions.
YLG graduates are responsible for creating each year’s program, from choosing which topics will be explored to identifying guest speakers.
“It’s not just some adult planning that we are doing. We actually get to have a say in what we are going to do and what we are going to learn about,” said Baxter Smelzer, YLG co-chair and a Page High School senior. “It gives it an opportunity to be more engaging. If anyone knows what other kids in the program are going to want to do, it’s us.”
Past classes have explored politics, media, health, education, arts, the economy, the environment and advocacy by learning more about local businesses, nonprofits and educational organizations.
“I didn’t know there were all these things in the community,” said Mariam Reid, this school year’s YLG co-chair and a senior at UNCG Middle College.
Students will get to work in small groups to further explore an area of personal interest.
“It comes with a lot of responsibility,” Reid said. “This isn’t a program you can just sit around and listen. It’s a really active program.”
Smelzer said the program took him from being a teen who didn’t talk to strangers to being more outgoing.
“Not only was it fun because of all the different activities we did, I was also able to learn and grow from participating,” he said.
The deadline to apply for this year’s class is Oct. 23. Download an application at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ylg.
Amanda Lehmert is a senior communications specialist with the city of Greensboro. She can be reached at amanda.lehmert@greensboro-nc.gov.
