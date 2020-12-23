The 11 best new food books to add to your collection

"An Onion In My Pocket," Madison's foray into memoir, traces her upbringing in Davis, Calif., the path to opening Greens, the hard lessons she learned helming the restaurant and her transition to cookbook author. The kernel of the narrative, though, emerges from the nearly 20 years Madison spent as a student and practitioner at the San Francisco Zen Center, beginning in the early 1970s. It's a period of her life, she admits at the start of the book, that she's spent little time examining until now. The self-inquiry pushes her writing into absorbing terrains.

Though I'm a long-lapsed Zen student, I recognize the existence Madison describes: the aching knees after hours of meditation, the disappearance into community, her struggles as tenzo (head cook) to please everyone's tastes. Zen is anything but the spa-induced calm that popular culture makes it out to be. Practice teaches you to observe the mind — your own as well as the commonalities of the human mind — and there's a wonderful, ambling quality to the book's flow that feels keenly influenced by Madison's reclamation of her Zen years.