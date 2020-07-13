A few weeks ago, I had an unfortunate experience but it came bundled with lots of blessings.
On a residential street here in Greensboro with apartments on both sides, an older lady driving in the opposite direction, crossed into my lane and hit my car, scratching and denting both of our front right fenders. We both sat stunned in our cars for a few minutes. I called 911, and after we realized that neither of us were hurt (blessing number one), we got out to assess what happened.
The other driver was very shaken and said she felt as if she might faint, so I carefully lowered her onto the pavement and advised her to just relax and breathe, that everything would be all right. Almost immediately, numerous apartment residents came running out to check on us and offer their help, and for their loving attention I am deeply grateful (blessing number two).
We are both older white women, over 60, and everyone who came to our aid were young Black adults. They could not have been more solicitous, kind, and helpful. Soon the nearby fire station truck arrived with more helpful people, then EMS with two wonderful young women, and then a very professional policeman (more and more blessings!) who took our information for his report.
Although damaged, both cars were drivable (more blessings), and we each returned to our respective homes that day.
In this day and age, it meant the world to me that young and old, Black and white, professional responders and ordinary citizens, came together quickly and lovingly, to help us in our plight. I tried to thank everyone who came to our rescue, especially the apartment residents, but I may have missed connecting with a few of these wonderful folks.
So this is to say thank you again, especially to those residents of Mallard Lake Apartments. I will always remember your kindness.
Christine Phelps
Greensboro
Yes, Christine, once you are dealing with the silent majority of the human race and not the extremists idiots so catapulted to the headlines by the modern day media, we all get along and care for each other and help one another. I think we should start a new movement called "Defund The Media." Let the extremists alone fund the media with their subscriptions, they are the ones who benefit from the free publicity. That would be a fun turnabout.
