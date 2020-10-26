AuthoraCare Collective has partnered with the Alamance-Burlington School System to present a free virtual event, The Power of Knowing: The Impact of COVID-19 on Children and Teens from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

COVID-19 has added another layer of grief and loss in the lives of children and teens who may already be dealing with trauma. Addressing these issues is important.

Speakers include Dr. Stephanie Wolfe, a board-certified neurologist; Norma Thompson, a sixth- and seventh-grade school counselor for Graham Middle School; Patti Gasparello, director of Kids Path for AuthoraCare Collective; and Risa Hanau, director of education for AuthoraCare Collective.

Register for the webinar on Zoom: ID: 918 7862 9603

Join via phone: 312-626-6799

For more details, visit authoracare.org/knowing.