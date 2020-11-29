The Pet Shop: Emotion support dogs help school kids cope

SPOKANE, Wash. — Lucy the golden retriever couldn't care less about masks and social-distancing protocols. Like the children at Regal Elementary School, she just wants a hug, and they're happy to oblige.

COVID-19 has stolen so much from kids this year, including precious hugs from their favorite teachers. Thank goodness for Lucy, who's taken up residence in the office of Principal Tricia Kannberg.

A few weeks ago, as kindergartners were returning to Regal for in-person learning, one of them had become inconsolable at the absence of her mom. As a last resort, the teacher brought the little girl to Kannberg — that is, to Lucy.

"She was hesitant at first," Kannberg said. "But we let her hold the loop of Lucy's leash, and she felt better. She thought it was amazing."

Lucy spreads joy without trying. One day she was off her leash and wandered into the Regal day camp, where a handful of older students can engage in distance learning while their parents are working.

"One of the students was so excited to see her, he trips and falls and basically tackled her," Kannberg recalled. "Then she just gets up and lets him pet her."

On another occasion, Lucy wandered into a room, walked up to a student and made an instant connection.