This bacon and beer caramel corn is an epic movie night upgrade

Ovenly’s cookbook contains a genius at-home bar snack recipe that’s perfect for Netflix binges.

A year ago, who would have predicted that sales of yeast and lobster would skyrocket while on-the-go foods like nutrition bars would tank. Another, less talked about beneficiary of pandemic-related lockdowns has been cookbooks. Print sales rose 15% for the first three-quarters of 2020, compared to 2019. No surprise, bread cookbooks led the way; sales were up 145% over the same time period, according to data from the NPD Group.

Cult favorite Brooklyn bakery Ovenly has taken advantage of that renewed obsession with a new edition of their 2014 tome "Ovenly: Sweet and Salty Recipes From New York’s Most Creative Bakery" (Park Row Books; $24). The book went through three printings and then disappeared.

“During quarantine when everyone amped up their baking, no one could find our cookbook,” says Ovenly co-founder Agatha Kulaga. “Prices of used copies were going through the roof.” In response, she and fellow founder Erin Patinkin put out an updated version in early January, including new recipes like their top-selling hot chocolate cookies, packed with mini marshmallows.