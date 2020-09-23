This may be the best pastry you will ever have

And if she says to use bread flour because its higher protein level keeps the butter layers from breaking through the dough, then go ahead and use it if you have it. Frankly, I made it twice; once with bread flour and once with all-purpose flour, and the bread flour version was only marginally better.

And that might have been because it was the second time I made it, and I was getting better at the technique.

The results were simply magnificent. Lightly caramelized on the bottom, flaky on the top and sides, and soft and sweet in the middle, the kouigns amann were as good as a pastry can get.

Except the other kind I made might have been better.

The Salted Caramel Flaky Pie was a little denser than the traditional kouigns amann, but that only meant that the golden caramel goodness was more concentrated, with more rich flavor per bite.

It was also, as I said, faster and easier to make. Novices probably should not attempt it, but mid-level bakers could certainly give it a whirl. It uses a laminated dough, too, but this version is less of a hassle.