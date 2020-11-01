This retiree has made nearly 8,000 masks for community members since April, and she's still going

Using an acrylic template, Whitham cuts the fabric into rectangles, the shredded leggings into straps, then Cricket assembles them using a donated sewing machine she received after wearing out her original.

The masks are then handed back to Whitham who steams the pleats before hanging the masks on a donated antique peddler's cart outside. A handwritten ledger keeps track of the count and information about distribution times.

On Cricket's sewing table sits a dish of snacks for her Bernese Mountain Dog, Prudence, and a baby monitor with a video to alert her and Whitham when visitors have arrived, in case Prudence does not bark. Whitham says it's important for someone to go out to the cart when visitors arrive.

"We have to give them the whole rundown, we have to tell them about the holes to get their filters in, and I always have to tell them, 'You cannot take just one. You need one for the wash,'" Whitham said.

"This is my community," she said. "This is who I care about and this is who I want to stay healthy."

Cricket says she plans to continue making masks as long as needed, saying that it's going to help prevent colds and the seasonal flu, "It's going to be a thing."