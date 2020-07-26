It’s celebration time at North Pointe of Mayodan as three of its residents are turning 100 soon.
The oldest of the trio, Pauline Loftis turns 100 today, July 26. Loftis was married for 50 years, worked for Lucky Strike and helped her father on the family farm. She has 10 siblings; her sister Bessie lived to be 100 years old plus four months. The assisted living facility staff say that her “mind is as sharp as a tack.” She loves her family and misses their visits.
Doris Webster will turn 100 on Friday, Aug. 1. She was married to Paul, an Army veteran who served in World War II, Battle of the Bulge and D-Day. The lifetime member of Eden United Methodist Church has two children, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is a member of the United Methodist Women and Rockingham County Home Extension.
Mary Katherine Alvis, a Marlington, W.Va. native, was a housewife and “loving mother of four children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.” She turns 100 on Aug. 2.
