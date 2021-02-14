Tips on garden tool care and maintenance

While recently browsing the aisles of a thrift store, I rounded a corner and found gardening gold. A gently-used scuffle hoe was propped against a shelf, its more-than-reasonable price tag calling my name. I quickly paid for it and left, hoping that no one would question the low price on such a valuable tool.
I've long lamented that the scuffle hoe is one of the most useful tools in the garden, as its boxed head is perfect for cutting the roots on unwanted plants. A tool that goes by many names, the scuffle is also called a shuffle hoe, a stirrup hoe and (my new favorite) a hula hoe. All my second hand scuffle needed was a little TLC, and it was ready for the garden.
A couple days after I brought home my new scuffle, I took a few minutes to get it back into shape. I sanded the handle with a piece of fine sandpaper, as it was a little rough in several places. I followed this with a quick rub of mineral oil, which helps to seal and protect the wood. This whole process took about five minutes, most of which was spent rounding up a clean rag.
The keen attention I paid to my new-used scuffle was a stark reminder that I had a lot more work to do. I have a trove of other tools in my garden shed which haven't been given any love in a couple years, so apparently I'm way overdue. Winter is the best time for this chore, though, as most of our tools aren't seeing much action this time of year.
Most of my garden tools serve one of two purposes — they either dig or they cut. I maintain them accordingly, and start by cleaning them.
My digging tools consist of shovels, hoes, rakes, pitchforks and handheld trowels, bulb planters and spades. Cleaning these tools is best enjoyed on a sunny day, when you can find a warm spot to use the hose and get your hands wet. Even though many a garden tool's purpose is to dig in the dirt, it's not wise to keep that dirt clinging to the tool. Washing off any caked on dirt is important, so to maintain the integrity of the handles and the steel. I use a hard bristled brush and a bucket of warm soapy water to clean my digging tools, laying them in the sun to dry.
After cleaning, I address wooden handles, the same way I did with my scuffle hoe. I gently sand the length of the handle, smoothing any rough areas. I then use a rag to apply mineral oil to the wood. I use mineral oil because it's cheap and I've always got some on hand. Other types of oil work fine, too, including linseed oil.
The business ends of digging tools need to be maintained, as well. The steel heads of shovels and spades can become pitted and dulled overtime, and rust can build up, too. A quick application of oil will go a long way to keep rust away, and sharpening edges will help shovels, edgers and spades perform better.
Although I've never tried this, one of the best tips I've seen lately is storing your digging tools in a bucket of treated sand. Simply fill a bucket with sand and pour some oil over the top, letting the oil penetrate into the sand. When you plunge your shovel or trowel into the sand, the grittiness helps to clean the steel while the oil deters rust buildup. I'm sure this method would cut down on the amount of time you spend on yearly maintenance, too.
My cutting tools include handheld pruners, snips, shears, loppers and scissors. Cleaning, disinfecting, oiling and sharpening are my primary focuses for these tools.
Obviously, cutting tools don't get dirt caked on them like digging tools, but sap is a regular problem. Cleaning off the sap is the first place to start, and can be achieved with rubbing alcohol or paint thinner. I usually have good results with alcohol and a clean rag. I also use this time to spray all cutting tools with Lysol, as these tools can easily spread fungus and disease from plant to plant. It's a good idea to disinfect all of your tools to prevent spread of plant disease.
Sharpening your pruners and other cutting tools can be done at home or turned over to a professional. I'm not the world's best at sharpening, but I've gotten better over the years. Remember that maintaining a sharp edge on these tools is absolutely imperative to their performance in the garden. A shovel with a dull edge will still dig a hole, but a dull pair of pruners will cause sloppy cuts on tender plant tissue.
Keeping oil on cutting tools helps keep rust away, and also helps keep moving parts moving smoothly. Any kind of oil will work, from vegetable oil to WD-40.
Taking the time to care for and maintain your garden tools is important if you want to make them last. Just like the scuffle I scored, all it takes is a few minutes of attention to bring a tool back to its peak condition. Come spring, your garden will thank you.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line.