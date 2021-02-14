Tips on garden tool care and maintenance

While recently browsing the aisles of a thrift store, I rounded a corner and found gardening gold. A gently-used scuffle hoe was propped against a shelf, its more-than-reasonable price tag calling my name. I quickly paid for it and left, hoping that no one would question the low price on such a valuable tool.

I've long lamented that the scuffle hoe is one of the most useful tools in the garden, as its boxed head is perfect for cutting the roots on unwanted plants. A tool that goes by many names, the scuffle is also called a shuffle hoe, a stirrup hoe and (my new favorite) a hula hoe. All my second hand scuffle needed was a little TLC, and it was ready for the garden.

A couple days after I brought home my new scuffle, I took a few minutes to get it back into shape. I sanded the handle with a piece of fine sandpaper, as it was a little rough in several places. I followed this with a quick rub of mineral oil, which helps to seal and protect the wood. This whole process took about five minutes, most of which was spent rounding up a clean rag.