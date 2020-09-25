Tired of blah desserts? These four are worth the calories

It is a simple but pure recipe, and so it particularly benefits from using the best ingredients. The crust should be made with name-brand vanilla wafers, the cream cheese should be of a good quality and you should whip the cream yourself. Most important, the lemon extract should be fresh and preferably just purchased; the freshness makes a remarkably large difference.
It is the ideal cheesecake, rich and thick and creamy. All other cheesecakes are but imperfect reflections of it.
The fourth dessert that is absolutely worth the calories is an old-fashioned pearl tapioca pudding.
I know. A lot of people are a little repulsed by the thought of tapioca. They are afraid of the texture. But that's just because they haven't had this tapioca.
This tapioca is made with a thin custard called a creme anglaise. If you froze it, you would get ice cream. If you sprinkled sugar on the top of it and torched it, you would get a creme brulee.
Basically, this is creme brulee with soft, chewy tapioca pearls — which are the same thing you use to make bubble tea.
It's fun to eat and, when you sprinkle just a touch of cinnamon on top, it is insanely delicious.
Of the four desserts that are worth the calories, it is my favorite.
LEMON MASCARPONE LAYER CAKE
Makes: 10 to 12 servings
For the sponge cakes:
6 large eggs, separated
7 tablespoons (½ cup minus 1 tablespoon) granulated sugar plus 7 tablespoons (½ cup minus 1 tablespoon) granulated sugar
1¾ cups sifted cake flour
For the lemon syrup:
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup water
¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
For the lemon curd:
1 recipe lemon curd (see recipe) or 2½ cups purchased lemon curd
For the mascarpone filling:
2½ cups heavy whipping cream
7 tablespoons (½ cup minus 1 tablespoon) granulated sugar
1 pound mascarpone
Note: All the parts of this cake can be made in advance.
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and position oven racks in the lower and upper thirds. Fit 2 cake pans with parchment rounds. Do not grease the pans.
2. Make the cakes: Whip the egg yolks and 7 tablespoons of the sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on high speed until thick and very light in color, 4 to 5 minutes. You can also use a hand mixer and a medium bowl, although you may need to beat the mixture a little longer to achieve the same results. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside while you whip the egg whites.
3. Thoroughly clean the mixer bowl and whisk attachment or beaters. Whip the egg whites on medium speed to soft peaks. With the mixer running, gradually add 7 more tablespoons of sugar; continue beating until the egg whites hold firm peaks. Fold ⅓ of the egg whites into the beaten yolks with a spatula, then sift half of the flour over the top and gently fold it in. Repeat. Fold in the last of the egg whites until no streaks of white remain.
4. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes, until the tops are golden, firm to the touch and a toothpick inserted into the centers comes out clean. Halfway through the baking time, switch the pans on the racks so they bake evenly. Transfer the cakes to a rack to cool completely.
5. Make the lemon syrup: Heat ½ cup of sugar and water in a small saucepan, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has completely dissolved and the liquid is clear. Remove from the heat and cool completely. Stir in the lemon juice.
6. Make the mascarpone filling: Thoroughly clean the mixer bowl and whisk or beaters. Place the cream and the remaining 7 tablespoons of sugar in the bowl and whip until soft peaks form. Place the mascarpone and 1 cup of the lemon curd in a large bowl and stir until blended — it should be the consistency of pudding. Gently fold in the whipped cream until the mixture is homogeneous and thick. If the mixture becomes overworked it will look grainy or separated. If this happens, stir in several tablespoons of cream and stir just until the mixture has smoothed out again.
7. Transfer 2¼ cups of filling to a medium bowl to use for piping decorations. Transfer half of the remaining filling to another medium bowl. Refrigerate all 3 bowls of mascarpone mixture. You may want to label the 3 bowls: one for piping, one for filling layers and one for frosting.
8. Unmold the cakes: Run a thin, flexible knife or spatula around the edge of a pan to loosen a cake. Turn the pan upside down and give it a sharp rap on the table if necessary to release (don't worry, these cakes are very sturdy). Turn the cake right-side up, leaving the parchment paper attached. Repeat with the remaining cake. Level the cakes, if necessary, by cutting a thin slice off the top if it is mounded and not even. Use a serrated knife to cut each cake horizontally into two layers. Set aside one of the bottom layers to use last, and remove the parchment from the other layer.
9. Assemble the cake. Place a cake layer, cut side up, on the serving plate. Brush the cake with ¼ of the lemon syrup. Spread ⅓ of the mascarpone filling on top. Place 3 level tablespoons of the remaining lemon curd on top of the filling and spread evenly to the edge. Place a second cake layer on top, cut side up, and repeat with lemon syrup, mascarpone filling and lemon curd. Place third layer on top, cut side up, and repeat.
10. Top with the last cake layer, placing it bottom side up (cut side down). Remove the parchment paper; the surface will be crumb-free for frosting. Moisten it with the remaining lemon syrup. Spread the mascarpone reserved for frosting over the cake, spreading it quite thinly on top with more on the side.
11. Finish and serve the cake: Spoon the piping mascarpone into a pastry bag fitted with a ½-inch star tip (or a gallon-size plastic bag with a small hole in one corner, fitted with a ½-inch star tip). Pipe rosettes over the entire top of the cake, starting around the outside edge and working your way to the center. Put a few tablespoons of the remaining curd into a plastic sandwich bag and squeeze it into one of the corners. Snip off the corner and pipe a center of lemon curd into each of the rosettes. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving, so the flavors and textures have a chance to meld. To serve, slice with a thin, sharp knife. The cake will keep, refrigerated, for 3 to 4 days.
Per serving (based on 12): 590 calories; 32 g fat; 19 g saturated fat; 267 mg cholesterol; 10 g protein; 66 g carbohydrate; 49 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 182 mg sodium; 5 mg calcium
Recipe from "The Art & Soul of Baking" by Cindy Mushet
RASPBERRY AND CHOCOLATE TART
Makes: 6 servings
1⅓ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
⅔ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
⅓ cup powdered sugar, plus more for dusting
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cubed, plus more for greasing, divided
3 egg yolks
3 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
8 ounces semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
1 cup light cream or half-and-half
4 cups raspberries (about 1 pound)
1. Sift together the flour, cocoa powder and powdered sugar into a large bowl. Add 10 tablespoons (1¼ sticks) of the butter and rub in using your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine bread crumbs. Add the egg yolks and gently mix together, then add 1 teaspoon of the vanilla and combine to form a smooth dough. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
2. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a 9½-inch diameter tart pan.
3. Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface and carefully use to line the pan. Cover with parchment paper, fill the pastry shell with pie weights or dried beans, and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the paper and weights and return crust to the oven for 5 more minutes. Let cool.
4. Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, making sure the surface of the water does not touch the bowl. Meanwhile, put the cream into a small saucepan and heat until steaming hot, but do not let it boil. Remove the melted chocolate from the heat and slowly pour in the cream, gently stirring the mixture. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons of vanilla, then the remaining 6 tablespoons (¾ stick) butter, and stir together.
5. Pack the cooled pastry shell with raspberries, saving a few for decoration. Pour the hot chocolate ganache over the raspberries to fill to the top of the pastry. Let set in the refrigerator at least 30 minutes. Serve decorated with the reserved raspberries dusted with a little powdered sugar.
Per serving: 714 calories; 46 g fat; 28 g saturated fat; 176 mg cholesterol; 11 g protein; 74 g carbohydrate; 34 g sugar; 12 g fiber; 51 mg sodium; 93 mg calcium
Recipe from "Chocolat" by Eric Lanlard
OLD-FASHIONED PEARL TAPIOCA PUDDING
Makes: 6 servings
4 ounces tapioca pearls, preferably large
1 fresh vanilla bean, see note
2 cups milk, plus more if needed
2 cups heavy (whipping) cream, plus more if needed
½ cup granulated sugar
Pinch salt
2 egg yolks
Cinnamon for serving
Note: A fresh vanilla bean is preferred for this recipe. If using vanilla extract, use 1 tablespoon and add during step 2.
1. Soak the tapioca pearls in water overnight, covered well with water. The next day, drain off the water. Slice the vanilla bean in half lengthwise, scrape out the tiny seeds and add them and the bean pods to a heavy-bottomed pot with the milk, cream and tapioca. Bring to a very slow simmer, stirring often to avoid scorching. If the mixture becomes too thick and, um, like mucus, add more milk and cream as needed.
2. Stir in the sugar, salt and vanilla extract if using. Put the yolks into a bowl and stir in some of the tapioca mixture a very little bit at a time to equalize the temperature while not scrambling the eggs. (If the eggs do scramble, discard and begin again with new yolks). Add the warmed yolk mixture to the tapioca mixture while stirring. Pour into a bowl to cool before placing a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface and placing in the refrigerator.
3. Serve with a little dash of ground cinnamon
Per serving: 316 calories; 16 g fat; 10 g saturated fat; 108 mg cholesterol; 5 g protein; 39 g carbohydrate; 23 g sugar; no fiber; 74 mg sodium; 137 mg calcium
Adapted from a recipe from "The Frog and the Redneck" by Jimmy Sneed