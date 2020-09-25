Tired of blah desserts? These four are worth the calories

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's so disappointing.

You go to a restaurant or a friend's house for dinner. All meal long, you are anticipating the grand event, the crowning glory — a superb dessert, rich and sweet, the perfect ending to an enchanting meal.

And then the dessert comes. And it's, you know, OK. Could be better. Mediocre or not even that. Suddenly, the meal is no longer quite as enchanting.

It's so disappointing, especially when you consider the calories that you needlessly consumed on a dessert that was ordinary. Run of the mill. Inadequate.

Fortunately, you don't have to take it anymore — at least not when you're cooking at home. To remedy this plague of deficient desserts, I decided to cook four dishes that are filled with all the decadent things that make desserts so sublime.

I made four desserts that are worth the calories. I would have made five, but I've already written about my carrot cake.

Of the ones I made, my favorite is the Lemon Marscapone Layer Cake. This is a (relatively) towering four-layer cake worthy of any restaurant or bakery. It is made with three different types of lemony goodness, but they are light and airy and subtle so they blend into a happy, soft harmony.