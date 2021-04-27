Today's daily horoscope: April 27

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To carry out your daring plans, you need a crew. Seek qualified help, and avoid accepting help from those who are stretching outside of their comfort zone because they want to please you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Formal schooling is only one small part of your education because, actually, the whole world is your school. You are constantly picking up new knowledge. Today brings a prime opportunity to apply what you know.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Do you find temptation amusing? Would you rather be the tempter or the tempted? Answers to these questions and more come with your subscription to today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A good problem brings out the scientist in you. You collect data and test theories. You so easily slip into a logical mindset and order information in such a way as to assist the aim.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your move appears to others as daring, if not incautious, but that’s not it at all. You’ve calculated this risk using your own complicated and secret tools, and it turns out that this is actually the safest choice.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What if you did think only of yourself? It’s off-brand for you, but perhaps you could consider it an experiment. Would it help to know your personal satisfaction will favorably affect the people around you?

