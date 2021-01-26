Today's daily horoscope: Jan. 26

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Inside every single relationship, there's a dullness that will, sooner or later, emerge. When it does, don't take it as a bad sign but as an invitation to meet the tedium with equal forces of creativity, love and expression.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One idea leads to the next, and before you know it, you've about 25 of solid merit. So, which is worth pursuing? The brightest ones, of course — the ideas that illuminate what's around them.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Multitasking is a good way to make sure that nothing is done quite right. That said, almost any work can be enhanced by upbeat music that doesn't tax the brain.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Now is the only inhabitable moment. Keep track of what happens. You'll retell the story later, and it will be good to have your fresh impressions about how it felt from the inside.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are not the only voice in your own head. There is no shortage of noise sources: culture, echoes of parental voices, peers and more. Separating out the signal of truth will be the hard part.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Feelings elongate, stretching from moments into hours, becoming moods. Moods are powerful, as they set the tone for the scenes of your life. So it's important to pick good ones, such as being cheerful or amused.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Charming and open, cheerful and agreeable: As far as desirable company goes, you hit all the notes. It's easy around certain people. Together you're creating this supportive environment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The confidential information lands with you because people trust you to hear them without judgment, problem-solve without drama and keep it all under wraps, too. Discretion is one of your super talents.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Make a deliberately vague request to a number of people and observe how it's resolved differently by each individual. Such exercises are fascinating to you, a student of human behavior, empowered with each lesson.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You've a delightful sense of spontaneity about you. You keep people wondering, and because of this, they check in to see what you're up to and how they can be a part of it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There is a certain amount of effort involved in relationships — more with some people than others. You like to make yourself easy to be around, but the fact is, people will value the relationship more when it requires work.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Maybe you haven't been called "poetry in motion" out loud, but someone is thinking it as they watch you handle the day. You see and respond to life's beauty in a way all your own.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate