Today's daily horoscope: Jan. 27

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The prevailing muted mood seems to be perfectly fine for the others, though your standards are different. You so often dwell in the bright and joyous that these dull tones call out to you for improvement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The magic combination you offer is different from what anyone else can give. Others could fill in, but it wouldn't be the same. How does it feel to know that you are, in some ways, irreplaceable?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Metaphorically, today brings a choice along the lines of canine or feline. Would you rather the reliable affection of a dog or the unpredictable amusement of a cat? Many pet owners cannot choose and thus have both.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Other people's routines are interesting to you. In following your curiosity on the matter, you'll learn a trick you can immediately employ to make your life run better.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You cherish beauty and feel driven to protect it, even while realizing that ultimately it's the temporary qualities that make a thing beautiful. There is a strange peace in this inevitability.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll learn how things work. You'll figure out what triggers the action, what motivates the characters involved, how the cog twists, how the lever lifts. A little learning every day, and you'll soon be an expert.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've a gift for saying sweet words. Mostly you are just expressing your feelings and relaying the way you see things. But on a day like today, you can be more strategic, using this talent to get what you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In order to feel the release of joy, there must first be the tension of its opposite. This is yet another reason to stop avoiding conflict. It's neither natural nor beneficial to be forever pleasing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whatever response you get it will be because the other person can relate, or feels in some way personally needed, wanted or involved. Performances that are just one person showing off, but not connecting, fall flat.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't set out to sharpen your intellect, but it gets sharp anyway as you keep up with the demands of the day, which will include adjusting to new ideas, technologies and people.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The stage is set and yet nothing much is happening. The scene lacks a catalyst. For this to progress, one person must go on the offensive and that person is you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Whatever happens, you maintain a certain amount of levity. It will seem to others that you care about what's going on around you, though not too much. How mysterious!