Today's daily horoscope: Jan. 27

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've a gift for saying sweet words. Mostly you are just expressing your feelings and relaying the way you see things. But on a day like today, you can be more strategic, using this talent to get what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In order to feel the release of joy, there must first be the tension of its opposite. This is yet another reason to stop avoiding conflict. It's neither natural nor beneficial to be forever pleasing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whatever response you get it will be because the other person can relate, or feels in some way personally needed, wanted or involved. Performances that are just one person showing off, but not connecting, fall flat.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't set out to sharpen your intellect, but it gets sharp anyway as you keep up with the demands of the day, which will include adjusting to new ideas, technologies and people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The stage is set and yet nothing much is happening. The scene lacks a catalyst. For this to progress, one person must go on the offensive and that person is you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Whatever happens, you maintain a certain amount of levity. It will seem to others that you care about what's going on around you, though not too much. How mysterious!