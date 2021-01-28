Today's daily horoscope: Jan. 28

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can see the merit in a thing, admire what it took to build and support what the thing stands for — all while knowing it's not for you. You like what you like. Arguing with anyone's sensibility is both futile and unnecessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Are you starting to think of your consciousness and mental space as a precious commodity? The world would not be clamoring for your attention were it otherwise. Precious commodities need protection.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Discovery brings you a particular kind of thrill that can be found nowhere else. Follow your desire to leave what you know and let your curiosity wrap its fingers around a new form.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're no stranger to wielding power, and your approach has matured through the years. If you're going to be relentless at anything, you want to be relentlessly charming.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If ever there was a day in which you could do only what you felt like doing, you do not remember it. Your duties become you and vice versa. Only take on responsibilities you wish to become.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Beliefs are often more social than factual. If you want to understand a person whose creed doesn't make sense to you, perhaps you will be enlightened with a look into their family, friends and community.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate