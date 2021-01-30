Today's daily horoscope: Jan. 30

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's a reason you choose to be with people who are living at their edge and moving beyond. You are like this, too. You do not tolerate mediocrity in yourself and seek those with similar tolerances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don't have to keep the cards you were originally dealt; you just have to play them. There will be a reshuffling, and the element of chance will once again play a role, though not as big a role as your play.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Skillful loving follows different rules than the rules of business or other social discourse. It involves emotional risk and great wells of creativity. Be willing to bring something new to mix into the relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you're not finding role models or examples of what you want, search in the opposite direction. Get clear about what you don't want. Repulsion can be as clear a navigational device as any.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're striving to be a more honest person with yourself and others, not because you're particularly dishonest but because you want to know who else you are beyond the person succeeding so well within society's rules.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You would not wait for someone to ask for affection. You know from experience that by then it's already too late. The idea and feeling of being unloved has already set in.

—Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate