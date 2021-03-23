Today's daily horoscope: March 25

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Just as the light of the sun encourages the flowers to open up, people take your warmth as an invitation to share their stories, experiences and all the beauty inside to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your instincts, like knives, will be sharpened by scraping the hard, flinty surface of an interesting, immobile-seeming problem. This is the kind of invaluable training that can't be bought.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don't have a problem with biting off more than you can chew because you have the equivalent of utensils at your disposal. You have the tools to take a big chunk, and then cut it down the perfect manageable size.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are those you know who seem averse to work and yet still come out ahead. You don't mind working but observe the "lazy strategists" anyway to be sure you're putting effort in where it's necessary and will matter.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Often the line between adversary and ally is surprisingly fine. Conflict doesn't an enemy make. Your team is stronger when you include people whose ideas conflict with yours. Diversify for might.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You've a creative way of explaining things, and people love to listen to the way you share what you know. Who else needs to know this? Your gift of teaching will augment your fortunes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don't worry about pleasing others. They may think they know what they want. Yet, it's something else entirely that will make them happy. You're better off pleasing yourself and letting them catch up later.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Make your presentation smooth and glossy. Getting the extra shine will take about the same amount of time as it took to build the thing to the level of "pretty good," but it will be worth it to attain that wow factor.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're an excellent judge of character, so follow your sense about people to determine who will inspire you to stay on-task and in the optimal mood.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Some would say you are kind when you don't have to be, but they don't know your moral code commands kindness always. Of course, kindness comes in many forms, some unlikely.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Sometimes, the rocky road leads to a beautiful vantage, and sometimes it's a hard road to nowhere. This is something to figure out before you embark. Consult the maps and the seasoned hikers.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Things can get better on their own, but perhaps not in the time frame you'd like them to. Besides, it's more fun when you know you've had a hand in the improvement.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate