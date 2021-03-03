Today's daily horoscope: March 3

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The loveliness you come across! It will feel as though something in you is made wild just from looking at it. Though the truth is that much of you was wild already; you just get so much use of the tamed parts that you forgot.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You've automated certain parts of adulting — the morning alarm is on repeat, bank deposits and bills are paid by phone, etc. Today, do the same for temptation. With simple changes, the correct behavior will also be automatic.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You treat all constraints as creative challenges. You come from a place of trying to make things work — not expecting the world to be already attuned to your preferences. Your attitude is beautiful, which will make all the difference.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Minds can be changed, but not with facts. More information probably won't sway beliefs that were established inside the context of a group who said, "People like us believe this ..."
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are some around you who complain about having to show up to certain daily tasks. And maybe you'll nod to appease them, but really you know that all the good stuff in your life is augmented by routine.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have noticed that you have a talent for a certain activity. It feels good to do something that comes a little easier to you than it seems to come to others. Now you're intrigued by the challenge of seeing how far you can take it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In order to do the thing you want to do, and have the effect you believe is possible on others, preparations must be made. You'll spend much more time preparing than you will executing the plan, and that's how it should be!
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You show up and give, and then you become known for that gift, whatever it is. Perhaps it's a smile, your knowledge, a helping hand or, your favorite, the mystery box option that keeps them guessing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Involve people in your process. It's just more fun when you incorporate the opinions and needs of others and figure out where the interests overlap and complementary skills meet up.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). One of the soft speculations of the day will prove persistent. If, after more consideration, you deem the idea worthy, then, over time, it will take on the mental steel and concrete it needs to be a full-blown pursuit.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). This information you carry is getting heavy. You've been lugging it like a backpack on a third-grader at the kind of school that has yet to move to digital tablets. Set it down. Unpack it. Leave some of it behind.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When a relationship matters to you, you're vulnerable to things like jealousy and insecurity. These reactions are compliments. There's no harm in revealing just a glimpse of these feelings should they arise.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate