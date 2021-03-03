Today's daily horoscope: March 3

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have noticed that you have a talent for a certain activity. It feels good to do something that comes a little easier to you than it seems to come to others. Now you're intrigued by the challenge of seeing how far you can take it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In order to do the thing you want to do, and have the effect you believe is possible on others, preparations must be made. You'll spend much more time preparing than you will executing the plan, and that's how it should be!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You show up and give, and then you become known for that gift, whatever it is. Perhaps it's a smile, your knowledge, a helping hand or, your favorite, the mystery box option that keeps them guessing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Involve people in your process. It's just more fun when you incorporate the opinions and needs of others and figure out where the interests overlap and complementary skills meet up.