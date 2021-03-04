Today's daily horoscope: March 4

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s hard to say which is more difficult — the battering down of instinct necessary to resist the temptation your inner animal is lunging for or the consequences that go along with giving in.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You think you know what you have, but you really don’t. This is why it will be a delight to hear your admirers talk. Bonus: The compliments don’t go to your head. You’ll use your charms to make other people feel charming.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). First, you were dazzled by the potential in a person, and then later you asked yourself, “What did I see in that person?” The answer: what you wanted to see. Your vision becomes more accurate with every experience.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Anything that pays off intellectually pays off — period. If you’re wondering if you’re going to make money, consider that may be an irrelevant question when it comes to pursuits likely to polish your mind and soul.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Context and culture play a huge part in people’s decision-making. Your work goes better when you dive deeper into understanding the values and challenges of the people you’re trying to serve.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Sometimes, you are most helped by your supporters, but more often it is your competitors and enemies that are the true MVPs of your life. They inspire your best and sharpest.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What is painstaking is also rewarding, and what is rewarding is also painstaking. The two cannot, in fact, be separated as the pain is what gives the reward its value.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). No one is born with the stuff that will automatically make them popular or rich. Even those born to the monarchy must earn their status in the eyes of their court and country. You rise to the challenge of creating yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To bring the vision of your mind into a form that others can see, too, you must build a bridge. It will require trial, error and excellent communication with cooperative entities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll ask yourself the questions that matter. How are you contributing? Who is better off because of your involvement, care and presence? And finally, what can you do to step it up a notch?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If people who functioned perfectly fine before they knew you now seem hopelessly dependent on what you do for them, this is an illusion and one that’s healthy to shatter.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Don’t forget about the part in the cycle of productivity in which nothing happens. This dormancy is as crucial as sleep, which all living things do in their own way, even the trees and the mushrooms.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate