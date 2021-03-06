Today's daily horoscope: March 6

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're in for a sudden wave of feeling. Though it's not induced by a person, but rather it's a new-to-you idea or creation that seems every bit as alive as the breathing things in this world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don't let the mythologies around love color your own ideas too literally. For example, "love at first sight" is only one version. It is every bit as exciting to build a friendship into something more electrifying.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are devoted to the team and the prize that the team is going for. This you will chase with more fervor than you would any solo goal. What gives the trophy its power is that it's shared.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Whether a behavior is useful or not will be a matter of debate. The debate itself is a pretty strong clue. When things are working for everyone, the subject of usefulness won't even come up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Insight into who you are and why you make certain choices is no small gain. It's knowledge not usually acquired in school or imparted by experts. Insights into self are the gold of true seekers. You're to be commended.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your actions are an expression of how you think about yourself. You get that in a big way, and you'll double-down on those actions that feel utterly fantastic to you these days.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate