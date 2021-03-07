Today's daily horoscope: March 7

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s a way of saying no without disappointing anyone. Figure out what you’re willing to do and then emphasize that point as you get out of what you’re not willing to do.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are beloved. Now the question is if you felt that. Can you feel it now? What would it take for you to be able to tap into that flow of being loved at any moment, or better yet, in all of them?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To struggle against unwanted thoughts and emotions can sometimes exacerbate them. Other approaches to try include: leaning into them getting to the bottom of them or simply allowing for them.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Instead of offering suggestions, be a model. Ideas, advice and semantics can always be debated, but a living, thriving example is a hard thing to argue with.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your success will depend on your choice of partner. Seek a troubleshooter with a different skill set from your own. Positive results come from anticipating the negative.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You want to show your excitement but a read of the room also makes apparent the need for restraint. You’ll be rewarded for discretion, taste and adherence to protocol.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To struggle with and overcome adversity is the cornerstone of self-respect. That victory is a prize you wouldn’t dream of stealing, nor would you want it stolen from you. There’s a fine line between assistance and robbery.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Who you are in any given moment is ever only part of who you are. Celebrate or forgive yourself as necessary, though without giving too much weight to any single expression of you. We are all works in progress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Money can be a motivator, though it’s not enough on its own to make you pull out all the stops. If you can see the good your efforts are doing for another person, then you’ll give yourself fully over to the work.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s said that the tree climbers will get the fruit they deserve, though so will the giraffes who were born to reach it. Maybe don’t worry about who deserves what and instead just work for the result you desire.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Life is not a competition to be won at the expense of others, though many seem to think so. Avoid them. You can wish them well as you move past, seeking interactions more nuanced, inclusive and evolved.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Perhaps you’ve veered from the aims you made at the start of the month, but your goals are still doable. A course correction now will fix it. Have an honest and practical talk with yourself.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate