Today's daily horoscope: March 7

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To struggle with and overcome adversity is the cornerstone of self-respect. That victory is a prize you wouldn’t dream of stealing, nor would you want it stolen from you. There’s a fine line between assistance and robbery.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Who you are in any given moment is ever only part of who you are. Celebrate or forgive yourself as necessary, though without giving too much weight to any single expression of you. We are all works in progress.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Money can be a motivator, though it’s not enough on its own to make you pull out all the stops. If you can see the good your efforts are doing for another person, then you’ll give yourself fully over to the work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s said that the tree climbers will get the fruit they deserve, though so will the giraffes who were born to reach it. Maybe don’t worry about who deserves what and instead just work for the result you desire.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Life is not a competition to be won at the expense of others, though many seem to think so. Avoid them. You can wish them well as you move past, seeking interactions more nuanced, inclusive and evolved.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Perhaps you’ve veered from the aims you made at the start of the month, but your goals are still doable. A course correction now will fix it. Have an honest and practical talk with yourself.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate