Today's daily horoscope: May 25

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your confidence shows up in how you care for yourself and prepare yourself to face the day. You don't have to psych yourself up with pep talks, because your natural inclination of self-directed kindness is all the lift you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The internet meme says a friend helps you move and a good friend helps you move the body. You'll find that the truest tests of friendship are not in dire circumstances; rather, they are in times of success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Thinking there are better days ahead may relieve the stress you're going through now, though this is only one way of doing it. You could also welcome and love the stress, because these really are the good old days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Meeting the demands of the day with grace will require you to pace yourself. All you have to do is flex a bit to notice that you're the one who's really in control of things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your protective instinct kicks in before you realize why. Take that as a sign that your instincts are keen. You are aware of what you have and ready to do what is necessary to keep it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Stay on the lookout for those who represent the qualities you want to absorb. Your circle of influence will soon welcome new faces, some you choose and others who choose you.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate