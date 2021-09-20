Today's daily horoscope: Monday, Sept. 20

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're so aware of your surroundings that it's hard to know what to zoom in on. Trust that it's a better position to be in than the more comfortable obliviousness so many of your peers enjoy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Take your time making a choice. Choosing wisely is the most time-efficient action. With the right decision, you can hit the ground running. There's nothing to work out, and the maintenance fits your lifestyle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have a gift for working through conflict, and the initiative to step up to challenge. You'll apply these valuable assets in an array of ways in the weeks to come.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People feel emboldened to stretch and learn around you. The proof of this is in the mistakes they make. In a way, each mistake is evidence of the vitality of your connection. The question is: How many is too many?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you think, "There has to be a better way ... " you are in fact getting a nudge of intuition worth investigating. If there wasn't a better way, you wouldn't have had that feeling.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Revamp your spending plan. Or, if you're like many Cancers right now, the plan wasn't "vamped" to begin with. Now is your chance. What you come up with, you'll stick to.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate