Gatlinburg SkyBridge: Nation’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge

You can walk up to the ticket window and purchase admission to the park, but it’s easier to buy online.

If you buy tickets online, you can join the arrival line at the base of the SkyLift when you visit and pick up a wristband when you pass the ticket windows. Be aware there is not a separate arrival line for online purchases.

Anytime Tickets offers all-day access to the SkyLift Park any day, including weekends and holidays.

Costs are $27.95 for ages 12-64, $22.95 for ages 65 and older and $17.95 for ages 4-11. Children ages 3 and younger are free.

Value Tickets offer all-day access to the SkyLift Park on Monday through Thursday, except holidays.

Costs are $24.95 for ages 12-64, $20.95 for ages 65 and older and $17.95 for ages 4-11. Children ages 3 and younger are free.

Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable. The good news, however, is that all tickets remain valid for one year after the original date of purchase for the original purchaser.

What to know

Face masks are required in all areas, even those outside. Strollers are not allowed at SkyLift Park. You can store your stroller at the SkyLift until you return back down the mountain.