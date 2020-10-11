Why you might not be welcome at this year's Thanksgiving table

LOS ANGELES — Do you really need to risk your health, or someone else's, for the satisfaction of a shared meal and the privilege of arguing politics with your wrongheaded cousins?

This is one of many questions wrapped up in the larger pro-con conversation about whether extended families should gather this year for the holidays.

The principal pro is clear: You and your kin will have the comfort of being together after a miserable year. That prospect will surely bring many families together in November and December, especially if they can drive rather than fly.

The big con, of course, is that you might infect one or more of your kin. Or they might infect you. Maybe your family has been lucky so far, but the U.S. death count passed 180,000, and that list is dominated by grandparents and great-grandparents.

There's no way to know how the infection and death numbers will change over the next few months. But now isn't too soon to look at the pros and cons of traveling to see family, especially if flying is involved.

Doing some research might help you manage expectations (if you're against) or get better prices (if you're in favor).

Begin with a few questions: