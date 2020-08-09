What is it about geographic lines or place names that can make a location seem farther away than it truly is?
Such is the case with two state parks I recently visited in southern West Virginia.
Although West Virginia is two states away, it is actually closer to us than Asheville or beloved places on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Brush Creek Falls (3.8 miles off exit 14, I-77) is the largest waterfall in southern West Virginia.
Even with the low flow of the summer dry season, the 33-foot falls give a spectacular display. The falls are a quarter mile down an old railroad grade once used to haul timber from the area. A wooden fence keeps visitors from descending straight down to the falls, however as soon as the fence ends, several cuts have been made straight down to the base.
If you’re patient, though, and walk a few extra yards, you will find a trail that descends more gradually to the base. No swimming is allowed at the waterfall, however, people do swim near the parking lot and pavilion upstream. The trail continues for another mile past the falls with views of the Bluestone River and a few lesser falls through property preserved by The Nature Conservancy.
Nearby Camp Creek State Park and Forest (2.0 miles off exit 20, I-77) is known for its waterfalls and camping. The 6,000-acre forest was established in 1953 and 550 acres of that were designated as a state park in 1987.
Here, the water is crystal clear as it flows down the park’s namesake and over Campbell Falls. Both campers and locals find the large pool at its base great for swimming on a hot summer day.
During the dry season, the flow over Mash Fork Falls is not as showy as in spring, but there was still enough water for a couple of preschoolers and their families to frolic. A wide rockfield in the creekbed below the falls hints at how much water can flow over the falls in the spring.
Both Camp Creek and Mash Fork are stocked with trout from February to May.
Camping and hiking
The park has four camping areas including full hook-up sites at Mash Fork Campground, primitive sites at Blue Jay Campgrounds, equestrian sites at Double C Campground and the “pack-in, pack-out” backpacking site which included a Ranger Outpost Cabin. Assistant superintendent Monty Ball said the campgrounds stay fairly booked through the summer. He said the park is also popular with family reunions in the park’s five shelters.
There are 35 miles of trails at Camp Creek, most of which are open to hiking, biking and equestrian use. Only 5.8 of those miles are restricted just for hiking.
When I asked the staff at the park headquarters for the best hike to get a good taste of the park, it was hard for them to pick a favorite.
Turkey Loop, which gives a good overall view of the park, is a 9.4-mile trail and includes nine stream crossings. Piney Ridge is a short 1.5 miles close to the park headquarters but is rated as most difficult. Another long loop, Bear Wallow, follows Camp Creek along the path of an old railroad bed. There are good overlooks at Almost Heaven and Neely Knob.
One thing noted by park superintendent Frank Ratcliffe, “Everything is up from here.”
I chose Blue Jay Ridge Road and Trail as recommended by campground manager Matthew Karnes. For this hike, follow the park’s trail guide by hiking past Campbell Falls and up Turkey Loop. It’s a steady climb up a wide, gravel road. Once you get to the intersection with Blue Jay Ridge Road and Trail, it’s worth your while to continue on Turkey Loop for another quarter mile to see the view at the intersection with Almost Heaven Road and Trail.
Return and descend by the Blue Jay Ridge Road and Trail. Its road bed is a much softer, natural base still covered with fallen leaves and pine needles. Out here, the only company I had were the songbirds, a couple cottontails and the frogs that jumped into puddles left by tire tracks as I approached.
This route is at its best as the road narrows to a trail. Here the forest floor is open as the mature hardwoods grow tall and straight. The trail follows the forested ridgeline with views falling away hundreds of feet on each side. Then the path descends quickly with hardly a switchback before meeting up with Blue Jay Spur. At the junction, turn left and follow the undulating trail as it parallels the creek and exits the forest at Blue Jay Campground.
Hikers should note that hunting is permitted, in season, within the state forest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.