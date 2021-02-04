Triad Goes Red for National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 5

Friday, Feb. 5, is National Wear Red and February is American Heart Month. The American Heart Association encourages everyone in the Triad to wear their red on Feb. 5 to celebrate National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke in women.
February Triad American Heart Association Events:
- February – American Heart Month & Landmarks Go Red – wear your red and share photos on social with #GoRedTriad
- 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 - Guilford Heart Ball Digital Experience Pajama Party, get all the details at GuilfordNCHeartBall.Heart.org
- 7:30-8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5 - (program begins 8 a.m.) Winston-Salem Goes Red Breakfast Digital Experience with Mayor Allen Joines, (Kicks off National Wear Red Day) contact Sarah.Fedele@heart.org for the Zoom Link
- 7 p.m. Feb. 15-20 and Feb. 22-26, 10 Days of Zumba, get all the details at www.HispanicLeague.org
- 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 21 - (program begins at 3 p.m.) Red Dress Tea, contact Sarah.Fedele@heart.org to invite your church
- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 – Guilford Go Red for Women Mavens of Music, email Hollan.Anderson@heart.org for the direct Zoom link
Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. It claims more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined.
The price of cardiovascular disease is high and one in three women will pay that price with their life.
Women, especially Blacks and Hispanics, are disproportionately impacted by heart disease and stroke.
While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented through modest changes to diet and lifestyle, heart disease continues to claim a woman’s life every 80 seconds.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and Encompass Health serves as the national Together to End Stroke Sponsor. Go Red for Women is locally sponsored by Novant Health in Forsyth County and by Go-Forth Pest Control in Guilford County.