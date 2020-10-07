 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Triad Goodwill hosting virtual recruiting event for Walmart distribution on Oct. 14
0 comments

Triad Goodwill hosting virtual recruiting event for Walmart distribution on Oct. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Goodwill logo

Triad Goodwill will host a virtual recruiting event with Walmart Distribution from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, via Zoom.

Walmart Distribution is hiring for freight handler job opportunities in the Alamance county area with the potential to earn up to $20/hour. No experience is required however warehouse/freight handler background is preferred.

The company is looking for individuals who can meet the following freight handler requirements and job duties including;

  • Handling and processing freight in a safe and correct manner through the facility to the stores.
  • Loading, unloading, order filling, packing and/or processing freight in an accurate and timely manner.
  • Telling management about unsafe working conditions, damaged products, or improper procedures in the facility.
  • Using freight handling equipment in a safe and correct manner.
  • Maintaining a clean work environment to ensure safety and compliance.
  • Complying with company policies, procedures, and standards of ethics and integrity. Ensures freight quality and integrity.
  • Performing additional duties as assigned.

Interested applicants should register in advance for the Zoom event online, at www.triadgoodwill.org/walmartrecruiting.

Applicants can prepare for the event in advance by attending additional workshops with Triad Goodwill. To see a full list of workshops and classes visit www.triadgoodwill.org/train/hiring-events/.

Applicants should dress professionally and test their equipment prior to attending the Zoom meeting.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News