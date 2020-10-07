Triad Goodwill hosting virtual recruiting event for Walmart distribution on Oct. 14

Triad Goodwill will host a virtual recruiting event with Walmart Distribution from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, via Zoom.
Walmart Distribution is hiring for freight handler job opportunities in the Alamance county area with the potential to earn up to $20/hour. No experience is required however warehouse/freight handler background is preferred.
The company is looking for individuals who can meet the following freight handler requirements and job duties including;
- Handling and processing freight in a safe and correct manner through the facility to the stores.
- Loading, unloading, order filling, packing and/or processing freight in an accurate and timely manner.
- Telling management about unsafe working conditions, damaged products, or improper procedures in the facility.
- Using freight handling equipment in a safe and correct manner.
- Maintaining a clean work environment to ensure safety and compliance.
- Complying with company policies, procedures, and standards of ethics and integrity. Ensures freight quality and integrity.
- Performing additional duties as assigned.
Interested applicants should register in advance for the Zoom event online, at www.triadgoodwill.org/walmartrecruiting.
Applicants can prepare for the event in advance by attending additional workshops with Triad Goodwill. To see a full list of workshops and classes visit www.triadgoodwill.org/train/hiring-events/.
Applicants should dress professionally and test their equipment prior to attending the Zoom meeting.
