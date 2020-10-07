Triad Goodwill hosting virtual recruiting event for Walmart distribution on Oct. 14

Triad Goodwill will host a virtual recruiting event with Walmart Distribution from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, via Zoom.

Walmart Distribution is hiring for freight handler job opportunities in the Alamance county area with the potential to earn up to $20/hour. No experience is required however warehouse/freight handler background is preferred.

The company is looking for individuals who can meet the following freight handler requirements and job duties including;

Handling and processing freight in a safe and correct manner through the facility to the stores.

Loading, unloading, order filling, packing and/or processing freight in an accurate and timely manner.

Telling management about unsafe working conditions, damaged products, or improper procedures in the facility.

Using freight handling equipment in a safe and correct manner.

Maintaining a clean work environment to ensure safety and compliance.

Complying with company policies, procedures, and standards of ethics and integrity. Ensures freight quality and integrity.

Performing additional duties as assigned.

Interested applicants should register in advance for the Zoom event online, at www.triadgoodwill.org/walmartrecruiting.