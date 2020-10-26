 Skip to main content
Triad Goodwill to host virtual hiring event for Wayfair
Triad Goodwill will hold a virtual hiring event for Wayfair Distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, via Zoom. Starting pay is up to $16 per hour for the overnight shift and up to $15 per hour for the day shift.

Wayfair Distribution has immediate needs for seasonal warehouse associates and other positions at the Greensboro distribution location. During the Zoom event, Triad Goodwill and Wayfair will be pre-screening applicants and holding interviews for candidates who qualify. The starting pay is up to $16 per hour - plus Wayfair Distribution is currently offering peak season bonuses and incentives. Warehouse experience is not required but a background in distribution and/or logistics is preferred.

Interested applicants should review all information and register in advance for this Zoom event at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/wayfair/. Applicants are also encouraged to test their equipment in advance and dress professionally for the Zoom event.

For questions or additional information, email Triad Goodwill at careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org or call 336-544-5305.

