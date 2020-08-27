Vegetables
Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church was awarded a grant from Guilford County to provide food assistance to individuals and families directly impacted by COVID-19. The primary service area is East Greensboro with a focus on residents living in or surrounding Trinity Gardens Homes, families with students attending Gillespie Elementary School, Washington Elementary School and Bluford Elementary School.

Fresh vegetables, fruit and canned goods will be provided to those experiencing insufficient food due to loss of employment, low income, elderly and the disabled. Information on healthy eating, recipes and on COVID-19 testing will also be disseminated.

Food will be given, on a first come basis to those in need, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at Trinity AME Zion Church, 631 Florida St. in Greensboro. Enter the parking lot on Florida Street for pick-up.

