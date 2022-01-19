Unable to afford retirement, Tampa Bay seniors turn to Uber

“It’s really hard,” said Durham, who drives for both Lyft and Uber. “I’ve got car insurance. I’ve got a car payment. Electric, phones, all this stuff.”

The job itself is getting more expensive. There are costs that come with being a driver — most must purchase rideshare insurance, in addition to regular car insurance, to cover accidents that occur while transporting a passenger.

Gasoline prices remain a constant source of worry for rideshare drivers.

“Gas is killing us,” said Linda Swanson, a 61-year-old Uber driver who lives in Pinellas Park. “With the higher inflation is going, tips are dropping too.”

For some older adults, driving for Uber or Lyft holds a different appeal: It’s guaranteed time with others.

“I needed to get out of the house,” said Joseph Size, 80, a Plant City resident who began driving for Uber after his wife died two years ago. “She had a lingering illness, and I was really busy with all of that. There I was at the end of it all, just sitting here, retired and looking for something to do.”

After COVID-19 was first discovered in Florida, other senior gig drivers sought to avoid social interaction.