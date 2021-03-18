UNCG celebrates World Down Syndrome Day with a virtual run/walk

UNCG is inviting everyone to participate in a virtual run/walk to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day which is Sunday.

UNCG has created a team fundraising page to raise money for the Down Syndrome Support Network. Make a donation at https://runsignup.com/uncg-gc or download the Charity Miles app and connect to the event at tinyurl.com/44x2uuve.

To virtually participate in the run/walk, join UNCG’s team by downloading the Nike Run Club app and joining the competition at tinyurl.com/54aapcnj.

The app will award first, second and third place stickers for those with the most miles logged, and everyone who completes the 3 miles will get a finisher sticker.

Participants may also create a personal fundraiser page within the UNCG-GC team and earn credit. Go to the WDSD Run/Walk page at tinyurl.com/pjanh9wc, find the "donate" drop-down menu in the upper right corner and choose "become a fundraiser." Fill in the information for your page and then choose the "UNCG GC" fundraising team at the bottom before clicking "Set up fundraiser."