UNCG's college of visual and performing arts announces achievements

UNCG's college of visual and performing arts has announced the following achievements among its faculty:
- Ashley Barret, professor of oboe, received a $1,750 award from Sigma Alpha Iota Philanthropies for her project, "Women of Note Composition Competition and Women's Wind Ensembles Performance." The project will promote up-and-coming women composers. The winning compositions will be performed by the Women's Wind Ensemble in a future presentation as part of the campus collaboration, "She Can/We Can: Beyond the Women's Suffrage Centennial."
- Guy Capuzzo, professor of music theory, has published an article on Elliott Carter, which appears in the latest issue of Journal of Music Theory (64:1, April 2020).
- Hannah Grannemann, director of arts administration, published her article, "How to Get Up-Front Funding for a Project — Without Losing Control," in the British magazine Arts Professional.
- Abigail Hart, arts education student service specialist; Jennifer Reich, director of undergraduate advising; and Sidney Stretz, undergraduate academic adviser, were invited to present "Riding the Wave of Programming: How To Bring Your Island Into an Archipelago" at the 2020 NACADA National Conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Their presentation features research and findings from both programming hosted in Studio 91: Cone Residence Hall as well as teaching workshops led by Hart for arts education students.
- Andrew Havenhand, lecturer in art, exhibited, "Please Don't Touch," this summer at the Quirk Gallery in Richmond, Va.
- David Holley, professor of music, director of opera, has been awarded second place in the Charles Neilson Reilly Prize by the American Prize in Opera Performance for his stage direction of the 2019 School of Music production of Falstaff. Prizes were also awarded to the overall production and conductor.
- Rebecca MacLeod, professor of string education, recently co-authored with Jessica Napoles Clifford K. Madsen's "Contributions to Music Education and Music Therapy," which summarizes the life and work of Clifford Madsen, a luminary in music education and author of a dozen books, the first recipient of the Senior Researcher Award from the Music Educators National Conference, and mentor and teacher to generations of music educators and music therapists.
- Elizabeth Perrill, associate professor of art history, has been selected as one of eight art history faculty nationwide to appear as a guest lecturer on the Advanced Placement Daily, an online supplement produced by the College Board to help educate more than 25,000 students worldwide in this subject. She joins faculty from 30 disciplines working to support advanced high school curricula through guest appearances in online AP resources under development to support remote learning.
