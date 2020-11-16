UNCG's DUCK Lab needs elementary age participants for virtual studies

A children’s psychology lab at UNCG is seeking participants ages 5 to 10 to join two virtual studies.
The projects focus on children’s perceptions of people who are smart, wealthy or powerful, and are conducted by doctoral students in UNCG’s Development and Understanding of Children’s Knowledge (DUCK) Lab.
These projects provide fun, safe activities for children, help deepen the researchers’ understanding of children’s social and cognitive development and are critical training elements for doctoral students completing their degrees.
All projects have shifted online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To participate, email duck_lab@uncg.edu or visit www.duck-lab.com/for-parents/faq.
