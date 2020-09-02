In this line of work, I kiss a lot of frogs to occasionally meet a princess.
When I saw this at Trader Joe’s (2015 Corte Rossa Barolo), I did a double-take. A Barolo at $12?
From northwest Italy, Barolo is considered the “king of reds.” The average Barolo starts at about $35 and sails past $100 in a hurry. A $12 Barolo is like seeing a Pauillac or Margaux similarly priced.
Skepticism and adventure invite my purchase. I’m not getting enough Nebbiolo in my diet, so where’s the harm at $12.
Online reviews turn up consumers similarly surprised at this wine’s price-quality ratio. I open it immediately and — based on reviews — let a few ounces stew in the largest Riedel glass I can find.
It greets me an hour later with cranberry, rhubarb, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco and Nebbiolo’s signature chewy tannin.
I’ve tasted just enough Nebbiolos to expect puckery tannins. That’s always the goof with this varietal. It’s lightly hued and carries that tell-tale orange-garnet tint, suggesting a dainty, fruity wine.
And then the tannins announce themselves, and it feels like I’ve munched through a pasture of spinach leaves.
After polishing it off with pizza — this is definitely a needs-food wine — I returned the next day to buy another bottle. This one I’ll lay back and open in five to seven years.
Some other wines worth trying:
2018 Vina Bujanda Tempranillo ($11): From Spain, this is juicy, fruit forward and redolent of blackberries, black raspberries and black licorice. This can stand a slight chill.
2018 Salomon Undhof Gruner Veltliner ($17): Austria’s signature white displays a citrus, mineral and white pepper profile that is bracing and refreshing.
2018 La Sonriente Garnacha ($7): In Spain, the Grenache grape is a common one that can be counted on to deliver tart dried cherry, plum, strawberry, cinnamon and cedar. An everyday red that punches above its weight.
2018 Cusuman Nero dAvola ($16): Sicily’s signature red grape. Tight acidity accentuates the blackberry, cassis and Chinese spice profile.
2018 Oak Grove Viognier ($9): Anytime I’m in Total Wine, this is among my go-to whites. This French Rhone varietal — only this wine comes from California — usually retails at twice the price. Guava, orange blossom, mango and honey.
In the dog days of summer, one varietal rules: Sauvignon Blanc. And because this grape is informed where its planted, it can — in comparative tastings — show a wide range of aromas, flavors and nuances.
Doubt it? The following are widely available in the Triad and a socially-distanced tasting with a few friends is worth considering: 2019 The Seeker ($13) from New Zealand; 2018 Dry Creek Fume Blanc ($16) from Sonoma, California; 2018 Mulderbosch ($14) from Stellenbosch South Africa; and 2018 Bougrier ($13) from Loire, France.
Always light and crisp and refreshing, a Sauvignon Blanc’s flavor profile is tied to pyrazines — aromatic compounds that bring notes of fresh-cut grass, white grapefruit, flinty minerality, bell pepper, peach, key lime or even jalapeno.
With Sauvignon Blancs from around the world, there’s a lot going on the glass and that discovery is half the fun.
