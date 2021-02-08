 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Alabama's fall 2020 honors lists
0 comments

University of Alabama's fall 2020 honors lists

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president's list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

President's list

Greensboro: Carly Applebaum, Margaret Paul

Oak Ridge: Isabelle Berry

Summerfield: Lindsey Mann, Anna McVay

Whitsett: Kaley Ward

Dean's list

Greensboro: Anika Ames, Georgia Cressman

High Point: Daniel Dierking

Jamestown: Savannah Overman

Summerfield: Emma Wright

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News