University of Alabama's fall 2020 honors lists

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president's list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
President's list
Greensboro: Carly Applebaum, Margaret Paul
Oak Ridge: Isabelle Berry
Summerfield: Lindsey Mann, Anna McVay
Whitsett: Kaley Ward
Dean's list
Greensboro: Anika Ames, Georgia Cressman
High Point: Daniel Dierking
Jamestown: Savannah Overman
Summerfield: Emma Wright