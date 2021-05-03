 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Mississippi's spring 2021 graduates
0 comments

University of Mississippi's spring 2021 graduates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Mississippi celebrated more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the university's 168th Commencement exercises April 29-May 2.

Local graduates:

Greensboro: Michael Clear, Doctor of Philosophy; Sidney Corbett Weathersby, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Aileen Jimenez, Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies; Pierce Hughes Butler, Bachelor of Business Administration

High Point: Patrick Frank, B.S. in geological engineering 

Pleasant Garden: Brittany Bailey, Master of Arts 

Summerfield: Kaitlin Elizabeth Haines, Bachelor of Accountancy. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News