University of Mississippi's spring 2021 graduates

The University of Mississippi celebrated more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the university's 168th Commencement exercises April 29-May 2.
Local graduates:
Greensboro: Michael Clear, Doctor of Philosophy; Sidney Corbett Weathersby, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Aileen Jimenez, Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies; Pierce Hughes Butler, Bachelor of Business Administration
High Point: Patrick Frank, B.S. in geological engineering
Pleasant Garden: Brittany Bailey, Master of Arts
Summerfield: Kaitlin Elizabeth Haines, Bachelor of Accountancy.