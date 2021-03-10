Upgrade your winter soup with beans

If you are like me and have a stash of dried beans, remember it is just as effortless to cook with them. It requires only one additional step — soaking them in water. But it is often debated: to soak or not to soak. There are those who swear against soaking beans in water, saying it is a waste of time and worse, robs them of color, flavor and nutrients.

I staunchly belong in the other camp and soak them, especially ones like red kidney beans, chickpeas and fava beans, before they are cooked. The soaking not only softens and plumps up the beans but also helps to shorten their cooking time. A multigenerational tip that has been passed down in my family is to replace the water at least three or four times, while the beans soak, to alleviate flatulence. Natural gas-producing sugars from the beans are leached out into the water and so it is best to get rid of the liquid.

When cooking dried beans with thicker skins, I also add a pinch of baking soda to soften them.

However I don't presoak the split yellow mung, brown or orange-hued lentils and don't always soak black-eyed peas either.