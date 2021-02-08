 Skip to main content
Virtual Poetry Reading on Thursday, Feb. 11
Virtual reading on Feb. 11
VLADA KARPOVICH, PROVIDED

The High Point Arts Council’s Pullman Poet Society will hold a virtual reading from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.

Society members will read excerpts from their latest anthology, as well as a selection of previous works. This free event will be livestreamed on the council's Facebook page.

The society is open to all ages and experience levels, meeting on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center to critique, refine and experiment with their craft. There are no fees associated with the joining the group.

For more information about the society, contact the council at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.

