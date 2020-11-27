Virtual religious services and upcoming events

DEC. 11

Drive-Thru Christmas Experience: 5-7 p.m., also 5-7 p.m. Dec. 12, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Living Nativity drive-thru. The church will be accepting financial contributions to its Christmas Warmth Offering. Each car will receive a special Christmas gift from Saint Nicholas. Rain dates: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Financial donations to the Christmas Warmth Offering will go to support neighbors in the Glenwood community through the purchase of new coats and socks. They will be able to "shop" for themselves and their family. In addition, the church is coordinating with a community outreach program to help with unpaid gas and electricity bills.