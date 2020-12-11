Virtual religious services and upcoming events

CANCELLATION

DEC. 11

Drive-Thru Christmas Experience: 5-7 p.m., also 5-7 p.m. Dec. 12, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Living Nativity Drive-Thru. Each car will receive a Christmas gift from Saint Nicholas. Rain dates: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 18-19. The church will be accepting financial contributions to its Christmas Warmth Offering, which support neighbors in the Glenwood community through the purchase of new coats and socks. They will be able to "shop" racks of warmth for themselves and their family. In addition, the church is coordinating with a community outreach program to help with unpaid gas and electricity bills.