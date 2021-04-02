Virtual religious services and upcoming events

Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and Bible study at noon Wednesdays. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/3528199731, meeting ID 352 819 9731. Dial in by your location: call 1-646-876-9923, then enter meeting ID 352 819 9731 # #.

Mercy Hill Church is holding in-person and online services. The church has four campuses, you must register for in-person services. https://mercyhillchurch.com.

Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale offers in-person worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Also, the church livestreams at 11 a.m. Sundays at Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion.

Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting its Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to its website (www.muirschapelumc.com), its YouTube channel (Muirs Chapel) and its Facebook page (@muirschapelumc). Click the subscribe button on the YouTube channel and like the Facebook page to receive updates.

New Garden Friends Meeting livestreams meetings for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/NewGardenFriendsMeeting. Prepared messages also will be posted at www.ngfm.org/media.