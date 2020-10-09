Virtual religious services and upcoming events

- Bethany Fellowship Church — The Impact Center holds corporate prayer calls from 6 to 6:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 605-475-4700, access code 545792#. Worship and the Word is at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at BFC Word Ministries or via phone at 605-475-4700, access code 545792 (audio only). Grab and Go meals for children is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, at these Greensboro locations: Renaissance Shopping Center, 2521 Phillips Ave.; Mount Olivet AME Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road; World Victory, 1414 Cliftwood Drive; Christ Church Glenwood, 1417 Glenwood Ave.; and Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd. Ladies Connect Group is at 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81241897523?pwd=NGlhSkRib1BCRXNSRzcwMVE5UEprdz09; meeting ID 812 4189 7523; passcode 928648
- C4, a church in conjunction with Southern Guilford Middle School, livestreams its services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays via Facebook and C4Church.net. Music is sung in English and Spanish. For information, text "online" to 336-395-5100.
- Christ United Methodist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/ChristGreensboro, and broadcasting its 11 a.m. traditional service via the radio at 101.7 FM and on christgreensboro.org/live.
- Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday worship service each week at 9:30 a.m. at www.fellowship-presbyterian.com.
- First Lutheran Church Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro. Links to previous services can be found at www.firstlutheran.com.
- First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro is livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at fpcgreensboro.org, under Livestream Only Sundays, and on Facebook at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. Also, get online videos of Bible studies for adults and Godly Play for children at fpcgreensboro.org/digital-formation.
- Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown is recording its services, along with some devotionals and children’s lessons, and posting them at www.gatecitybaptist.org/virtual-church.
- Heidelberg United Church of Christ of Thomasville offers in-person Sunday services, featuring an organ, at 10 a.m. and on Facebook Live. The church also offers weekly Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook Live and Zoom. Information: huccsecretary@northstate.net.
- Holmes Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro will offer sermons at 9:15 a.m. Sundays at https://holmesgrove.wixsite.com/gratefulhearts.
- Jackson United Methodist Church at 7818 Jackson School Road in Browns Summit offers outdoor worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Dial in at 336-508-5747. No access required for audio message. www.facebook.com/jacksumc/?rf=114140808618144.
- Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and Bible study at noon Wednesdays. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/3528199731, meeting ID 352 819 9731. Dial in by your location: call 929-205-6099, then enter meeting ID 352 819 9731 # #.
- Mercy Hill Church is holding in-person services and online services. The church has four campuses, you must register for in-person services. https://mercyhillchurch.com/.
- Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale will livestream worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion.
- Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting its Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to its website (www.muirschapelumc.com), its YouTube channel (Muirs Chapel) and its Facebook page (@muirschapelumc). Click the subscribe button on the YouTube channel and like the Facebook page to receive updates.
- New Garden Friends Meeting livestreams meetings for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/NewGardenFriendsMeeting. Prepared messages also will be posted at www.ngfm.org/media.
- New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is livestreaming its worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Sunday school is at 8:45 a.m. every Sunday via YouTube and Facebook. The Daily Corporate Morning Prayer is at 7 a.m.; call 605-475-4120, access code 4645913. Bible study is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays; call 425-436-6356, meeting ID 589318.
- Pleasant Union United Methodist Church of Liberty will post services at www.facebook.com/puumc/?ref=bookmarks.
- Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC; and on pastor Mark Sandlin’s Facebook page.
- Sedgefield Presbyterian Church offers services and sermons on its website at www.sedgefieldpresbyterian.org.
- Shalom Community Christian Church broadcasts Sunday services at 10 a.m., Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Zumba from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email pastordmcole@gmail.com for Zoom log on instructions.
- Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its services via Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58) and YouTube (Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC). Daily prayers are offered at 7:30 a.m. on the Shiloh Prayer Line: 425-436-6343, access code 375386. Bible study is offered at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; dial 425-436-6343, access code 373386. Also, offering food assistance to individuals directly impacted by COVID-19 in the following communities: Hampton Homes, J.T. Hairston Memorial Homes, Ray Warren, Smith Homes and Warnersville. Food assistance is also available to anyone who is referred by a local charitable organization. Call 336-272-1166 to reserve a box of food.
- St. Andrews Episcopal Church lists its services at https://standrewsgso.org and www.facebook.com/standrewsgreensboronc.
- St. Francis Episcopal Church online/video services are available Sunday mornings at www.youtube.com/user/stfrancischurchgso/videos and stfrancisgreensboro.org.
- St. John’s Anglican Church offers Spiritual Communion Services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol at the bottom of the page, then click on “Videos” on the left site of the Facebook page.
- St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch. Adult Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and children's Sunday school is at 10 a.m., both on Zoom. info@stumc.org.
- The Fellowship at 1601 Barnes St. in Reidsville is offering in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and online at www.facebook.com/fellowshipreidsville.org at approximately 11 a.m. Sundays. An online prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays: http://us04web.zoom.us/j/77947252570.
- Trinity Church in Greensboro is hosting Sunday services on the lawn at 9 a.m. and in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. www.trinitychurchgso.org.
- Unity in Greensboro offers Sunday service, youth programs, classes and meditations via Zoom. 336-273-0944 or www.unityingreensboro.org.
- Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services online for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday Bible study and noon Wednesday Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live. Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#.
- West Market Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its modern worship service at 9 a.m. and its traditional service at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page.
OCT. 10
Drive-thru Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Hot dogs, $2; fried apple pies, $2; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Call ahead with large orders. 336-273-6073. Leave your name and order.
OCT. 12
Celebrate Recovery: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville. Dinner served. Child care available. Freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits. Will meet for next 12 months. 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
OCT. 18
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. For Greensboro Urban Ministry. info@stumc.org.
Souls to the Polls: noon, Dollar General, 600 Rauhut St., Burlington. Will march to the polling place, Elmira Community Center, 810 Wicker St., Burlington. Future Alamance will offer transportation, food and entertainment to those who come out and vote. info@futurelamance.org or http://futurealamance.org/.
OCT. 20
Drive-thru Pinto Bean Luncheon: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. $8. Plate includes: Pinto beans, cornbread, slaw, chowchow, onions and dessert. Call ahead to order or drop in. 336-273-6073.
