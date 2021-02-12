Virtual religious services and upcoming events

FEB. 17

An Outdoor Blessing: 5:30-7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Drop-by blessing and imposition of ashes. Ministers will be spaced throughout the side lawn to lead a brief liturgy for individuals or households. Ministers will not impose ashes, but will direct households and individuals in imposing on themselves or one another. The church is also offering an at-home blessing. Drive-by the church portico any time starting Monday, Feb. 15, and pick-up ashes and a service guide for an at-home Ash Wednesday observance. fbcgso.org.