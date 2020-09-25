Virtual religious services and upcoming events

SEPT. 26

We Rise - Meeting God's Call to Transform Communities: 10 a.m. With Holmes Grove United Methodist Church. Guest presenter: Regina Howard-Glaspie, a media consultant and civic organizer. Register for Zoom information at www.holmesgrovechurch.org/calendar or holmesgumwomen@gmail.com.

Salem Presbyterian Women Host Virtual Worship Service, Fall Gathering and Dedication of Mission Pledges: 10-11:30 a.m. on Zoom. Keynote speaker: P. Lynn Miller, author of "Into the Light: Finding Hope through Prayers of Lament." Free. Login begins at 9:45. Register. Email salempwpres@gmail.com or visit salempresbytery.org and click on Presbyterian Women.

OCT. 1

Leading the Generations - Ecclesial Leadership in a Time of Crisis: 11 a.m. With the Rev. Chris Franks, chair of the department of religion and philosophy at High Point University. Free. Register. www.highpoint.edu/religion/leading-the-generations-panel/.

OCT. 3

13th Annual Holiday Market & Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Will be held outside. Face masks required. Free admission. Benefits youth missions. 336-841-3242 or www.covenantchurchhighpoint.com.