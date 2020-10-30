Virtual religious services and upcoming events

OCT. 31

All Saints Social Distanced Prayer Station: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Sign up for 15 minute time slots to come in the sanctuary, say a prayer and light a candle. Wear a mask. A worship committee member will be there to take temperatures and guide parishioners. www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4bafae23aafcc25-allsaints.

Drive-thru Fall Festival: 3 p.m., Bethel AME Church. Enter from the lot at 200 Regan St., Greensboro. Event lasts until 100 bags of snacks, candy and personal protective equipment have been distributed. Children 12 and younger are encouraged to wear costumes. Remain in vehicle. bethelchurchgso@gmail.com.

Restore Symposium: 9 a.m.-noon, also 10 a.m. Nov. 1, Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. bfcword@gmail.com.

NOV. 1

In-person Services Resume: 11 a.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 3708 Ellisboro Road, Stokesdale. Also, the church livestreams at 11 a.m. Sundays at Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion.

NOV. 5