Virtual religious services and upcoming events

Grace Fellowship Church meets in-person at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at 239A White Oak St. in Asheboro and over Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Presbyterian Church in America denomination. 336-736-8234 or info@graceasheboro.org.

Guilford College United Methodist Church invites everyone to join them online for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays or any time, at guilfordcollegeumc.org. 336-292-5833, Ext. 18.

Guilford Park Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is offering virtual worship at 9 a.m. Sundays via YouTube or www.guilfordpark.org. A weekly “Worship by Phone” is also available by dialing 336-280-0430. Plans are firm for outdoor worship starting at 9 a.m. May 2 in the park at the corner of Fernwood and Fairfield. Virtual services will continue for homebound worshippers. For further instructions, call 336-288-5452.

Heidelberg United Church of Christ of Thomasville offers in-person Sunday services, featuring an organ, at 10 a.m. and on Facebook Live. The church also offers weekly Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook Live. huccsecretary@northstate.net.

Holmes Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro will offer sermons at 9:15 a.m. Sundays. Services are in-person and online at www.holmesgrovechurch.org and facebook.com/holmesgrovehelpinghandsngratefulhearts.