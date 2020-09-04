- Bethany Fellowship Church — The Impact Center holds corporate prayer calls from 6 to 6:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 605-475-4700, access code 545792#. Worship and the Word is at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at BFC Word Ministries or via phone at 605-475-4700, access code 545792 (audio only). Grab and Go meals for children is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, at these Greensboro locations: Renaissance Shopping Center, 2521 Phillips Ave.; Mount Olivet AME Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road; World Victory, 1414 Cliftwood Drive; Christ Church Glenwood, 1417 Glenwood Ave.; and Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd. Ladies Connect Group is at 4 p.m. every third Sunday of the month at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81241897523?pwd=NGlhSkRib1BCRXNSRzcwMVE5UEprdz09; meeting ID 812 4189 7523, passcode 928648.
- C4, a new church in conjunction with Southern Guilford Middle School, livestreams its services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays via Facebook and C4Church.net. Music is sung in English and Spanish. For information, text "online" to 336-395-5100.
- Christ Lutheran Church is livestreaming its worship service using Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sundays. Find it in Facebook Groups at Christ Lutheran — Greensboro NC. The service will be posted afterwards for future viewing.
- Christ United Methodist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/ChristGreensboro, and broadcasting its 11 a.m. traditional service via the radio at 101.7 FM and on christgreensboro.org/live.
- Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday worship service each week at 9:30 a.m. at www.fellowship-presbyterian.com.
- First Lutheran Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro. Links to previous services can be found at www.firstlutheran.com.
- First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro is livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at fpcgreensboro.org, under Livestream Only Sundays, and on Facebook at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. Also, get online videos of Bible studies for adults and Godly Play for children at fpcgreensboro.org/digital-formation.
- Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown is recording its services, along with some devotionals and children’s lessons, and posting them at www.gatecitybaptist.org/virtual-church.
- Heidelberg United Church of Christ of Thomasville offers in-person Sunday services at 10 a.m. and on Facebook Live. The church also offers weekly Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook Live and Zoom. Features organ on Sundays. Information: huccsecretary@northstate.net.
- Holmes Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro will offer sermons at 9:15 a.m. Sundays at https://holmesgrove.wixsite.com/gratefulhearts.
- Holy Infant Catholic Church of Reidsville will livestream Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/s/sunday-mass-live-stream/26108665825 72170/?ti=ia. The recorded Mass will be available online until 5 p.m. each Sunday.
- Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and Bible study at noon Wednesdays. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/3528199731, meeting ID: 352 819 9731. Dial in by your location: Call 929-205-6099, then enter meeting ID 352 819 9731 # #.
- Mercy Hill Church is holding in-person services and online services. The church has four campuses. Must register for in-person services. https://mercyhillchurch.com/.
- Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church of High Point is posting its Sunday sermons each week at www.mitchellsgroveumc.com/images/sermon.mp.
- Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale will livestream worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion.
- Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting its Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to its website (www.muirschapelumc.com), its YouTube channel (Muirs Chapel) and its Facebook page (@muirschapelumc). Click the subscribe button on the YouTube channel and like the Facebook page to receive updates.
- New Garden Friends Meeting livestreams meetings for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/NewGardenFriendsMeeting. Prepared messages also will be posted at www.ngfm.org/media.
- New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is livestreaming its worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Sunday school is at 8:45 a.m. every Sunday via YouTube and Facebook. The Daily Corporate Morning Prayer is at 7 a.m.; call 605-475-4120, access code 4645913. Bible study is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays; call 425-436-6356, meeting ID 589318.
- Pleasant Union United Methodist Church of Liberty will post services at www.facebook.com/puumc/?ref=bookmarks. Sermons are also posted in a Google Drive folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/ 1EnobfeZs4fevh8H3H4Q-edX7deOtdLCB.
- Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC; and on pastor Mark Sandlin’s Facebook page.
- Sedgefield Presbyterian Church offers services and sermons on its website at www.sedgefieldpresbyterian.org.
- Shalom Community Christian Church broadcasts Sunday services at 10 a.m., Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Zumba from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email pastordmcole@gmail.com for Zoom log on instructions.
- Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its services via Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58) and YouTube (Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC). Daily prayers are offered at 7:30 a.m. on the Shiloh Prayer Line: 425-436-6343, access code 375386. Bible study is offered at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; dial 425-436-6343, access code 373386. Also, offering food assistance to individuals directly impacted by COVID-19 in the following communities: Hampton Homes, J.T. Hairston Memorial Homes, Ray Warren, Smith Homes and Warnersville. Food assistance is also available to anyone who is referred by a local charitable organization. Call to reserve a box of food - 336-272-1166.
- St. Andrews Episcopal Church lists its services at https://standrewsgso.org and www.facebook.com/standrewsgreensboronc.
- St. Francis Episcopal Church online/video Services are available Sunday mornings at: www.youtube.com/user/stfrancischurchgso/videos and stfrancisgreensboro.org.
- St. John’s Anglican Church offers Spiritual Communion Services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol at the bottom of the page, then click on “Videos” on the left site of the Facebook page.
- St. Michael Lutheran Church in High Point offers a video of prayers, readings and sermons each week. Watch on YouTube — search for St. Michael High Point.
- St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers services at 9 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch. Adult Sunday school on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays and children's Sunday school on Zoom at 11 a.m. Sundays. Worship time moves to 11 a.m., beginning Sept. 13. Also, Prayer and Practice at 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Watch on Facebook Live or join with Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88097008806?pwd=MXRsejJHZWVEaE5HNGVLeG92UUN0Zz09; Meeting ID 880 9700 8806, passcode 681313.
- The Fellowship at 1601 Barnes St. in Reidsville is offering in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and online at www.facebook.com/fellowshipreidsville.org at approximately 11 a.m. Sundays. An online prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays: http://us04web.zoom.us/j/77947252570.
- Trinity Church in Greensboro will livestream the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service every week on Facebook and YouTube. Visit www.trinitychurchgso.org, click on the YouTube or Facebook icon to subscribe. Also, livestream the Meditation for Prayer at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on the same YouTube and Facebook channels.
- Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro’s Zoom virtual worship will be posted at https://uugreensboro.org.
- Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services online for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday Bible study and noon Wednesday Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live. Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#.
- Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point is livestreaming its worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/wesleymemhp and vimeo.com/wesleymemhp.
- West Market Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its modern worship service at 9 a.m. and its traditional service at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page.
SEPT. 4
Food Distribution: 1-4 p.m., Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 631 Florida St., Greensboro. Fresh vegetables, fruit and canned goods will be provided to those in need due to loss of employment, low income, or those who are elderly and the disabled. Enter the parking lot on Florida Street for pickup.
SEPT. 9
Free COVID-19 Testing: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 9, St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., Greensboro. No appointment necessary. Bring proper identification and insurance information, if possible. In conjunction with the Oak Street Health Clinic. 336-223-6010 or leslie.daniels@oakstreethealth.com. Food pantry will be open as well. 336-272-4505 or smattumc600@gmail.com.
SEPT. 12
Drive-through Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Hot dogs, $2; fried apple pies, $2; sodas, $1. Money raised will be used for church missions. For large orders, call ahead, 336-273-6073; leave name and order.
SEPT. 16
GriefShare: 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, begins Sept. 16, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. A Christ-centered and Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one to help them cope with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. Register. Doris Henderson, 336-292-3567, Ext. 312.
